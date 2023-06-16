Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $225.07 and last traded at $225.01, with a volume of 575831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $220.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,692 shares of company stock worth $3,979,356. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

