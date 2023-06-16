Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Price Up 3.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) rose 3.8% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$16.42 and last traded at C$16.39. Approximately 364,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,243,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.79.

Specifically, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.91.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.29. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$550.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.9794007 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.53%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

