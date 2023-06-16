Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Versus Systems stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 448,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Versus Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:VSSYW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

