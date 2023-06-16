Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $27.87 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.93 and a quick ratio of 12.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.61). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,419.10% and a negative return on equity of 89.08%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.07.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.37 per share, with a total value of $101,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 259,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $45,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares in the company, valued at $725,597.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.