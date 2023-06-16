Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRPX opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.02. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Virpax Pharmaceuticals

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 370,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

