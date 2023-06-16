Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 7.7 %

VMAR stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.15.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative net margin of 250.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vision Marine Technologies in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

