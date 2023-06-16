VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Down 29.3% in May

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a decrease of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 91,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 704,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYNE stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.60. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,417.59% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,472 shares in the company, valued at $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

