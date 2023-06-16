Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Waldencast Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.57 on Friday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

About Waldencast

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

