Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Waldencast Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.57 on Friday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
About Waldencast
Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Waldencast (WALD)
