Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:MUFG opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MUFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.