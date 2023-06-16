Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock worth $3,778,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $451.14 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $491.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.