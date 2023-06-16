Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

