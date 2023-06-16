Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after buying an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,653,000 after buying an additional 89,272 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $166.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -175.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.99. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.40 and a twelve month high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

