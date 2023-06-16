Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,876 AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,876 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

