Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,412 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Price Performance

CSX opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.