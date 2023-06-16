Wallace Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,412 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.
CSX Price Performance
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
