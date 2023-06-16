Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77.
Cisco Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.
Insider Activity at Cisco Systems
In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock worth $814,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
