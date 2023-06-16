Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on C. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.