Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.4 %

WST opened at $359.80 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.08 and its 200 day moving average is $305.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.