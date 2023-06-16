Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,025 IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $226,556,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 976.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $210.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $172.18 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

