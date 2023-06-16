Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,847 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,972 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $169,585.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,429.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock worth $5,086,553 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

