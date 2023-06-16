Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,168 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 463,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,732,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $237,392,000 after buying an additional 95,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $97.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

