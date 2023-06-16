Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 7,963 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.