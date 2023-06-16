Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,207 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 32.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

