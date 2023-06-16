Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $512.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $514.50. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.