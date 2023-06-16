Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $273,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after purchasing an additional 417,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,813,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 372.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,111,000 after buying an additional 184,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 370.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of DECK opened at $512.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.64. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $514.50. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Deckers Outdoor Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.
