Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $345,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,243,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,730,000 after buying an additional 33,023 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $4,138,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares in the company, valued at $604,145.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

