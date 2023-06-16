Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $448,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %
ABBV stock opened at $135.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
