Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $465,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $153.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

See Also

