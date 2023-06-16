Wallace Advisory Group LLC Invests $643,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.52 and a 200-day moving average of $304.57. The company has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

