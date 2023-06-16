Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $519.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $466.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.78. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $553.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,255,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.