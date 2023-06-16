Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after buying an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total transaction of $1,490,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NBIX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $96.85 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.38 and a 52-week high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

