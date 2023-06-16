Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JQUA opened at $44.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.65. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

