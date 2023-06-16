Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,070 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 4,010,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $5,230,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 35.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the first quarter valued at $11,240,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.