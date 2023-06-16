Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,920,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

HZNP opened at $101.31 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

