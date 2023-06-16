Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.04.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

