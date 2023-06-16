Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,753,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $653,448,000 after buying an additional 735,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 321.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 659,416 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.26.

NYSE:SHW opened at $249.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

