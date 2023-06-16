Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,199 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 408,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 77,958 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 624,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 184,769 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 632,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

