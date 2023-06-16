Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Haleon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Haleon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 185,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Haleon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Investec started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Stock Up 1.6 %

Haleon stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.