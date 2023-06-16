Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $226,060,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,175,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TechnipFMC by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,933,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 126.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,665,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.35. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $16.03.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

