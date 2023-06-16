Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDY opened at $409.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.83 and its 200-day moving average is $417.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

