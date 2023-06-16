Wallace Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Teradata by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $612,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,997 shares in the company, valued at $26,116,853. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.42, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

