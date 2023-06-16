Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after acquiring an additional 192,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $444.57. The company has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $418.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

