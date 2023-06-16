Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,382,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $258.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

