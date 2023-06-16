Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,023 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.97 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

