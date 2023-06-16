Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.