Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,364,000 after acquiring an additional 375,669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $492.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.66. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $494.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

