Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Mastercard accounts for about 1.2% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

