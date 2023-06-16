Wallace Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,553 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,553 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

