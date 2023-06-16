Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $107.38 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

