Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $257,000 Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $114.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $95.75. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

