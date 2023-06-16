Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

NYSE CAT opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

