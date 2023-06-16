Wallace Advisory Group LLC Takes $308,000 Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.75 and a 12-month high of $182.22.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.